Andhra may postpone release of Krishna water to April, says WRD

Chennai :

The total water capacity of the six reservoirs is 13.222 TMC. During the northeast monsoon rains, the current volume has reached 11.723 TMC which is over 90 per cent.





“Usually, we receive Krishna water in January every year, but due to intense rainfall, the reservoirs have almost reached the total capacity, which is more than 90 per cent. So, we do not have enough space to receive additional water supply from other water bodies,” said the senior WRD official.





“So, we have requested the Andhra Pradesh government to hold up till March. We are expected to receive the Krishna water in April, and by the time the water would be discharged from the water bodies. Even the summer will begin at that time, so it will be supplied for drinking water purposes too,” the official added.





In 2021, Tamil Nadu received more than 4 TMC from Krishna water in Andhra Pradesh.





Meanwhile, since these reservoirs are almost full, over 100 cusecs of water are being discharged from the water bodies. As on Friday, Poondi reservoir released 439 cusecs of water, Puzhal lake 193 cusecs, and water outflow from Chembarrambakkam dam was 149 cusecs.