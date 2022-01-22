Vellore SP, 10 prisoners at Polur test positive

Vellore :

However, the latest numbers include Vellore SP Rajesh Kannan who has been isolated after he tested positive for the virus on Friday. Meanwhile, two more streets 10th Cross Street and 22nd East Cross Street in upscale Gandhinagar near Katpadi were converted to containment areas after more than six persons in both the streets tested positive.





Similarly, at Polur in the neighbouring Tiruvannamalai district, 10 prisoners in the jail tested positive and were isolated on Friday. Nine of the ten were part of the 21 arrested for a communal clash at Veeralur near Kalasapakkam and housed in the jail while the other was a prisoner already in the jail. All the affected were moved to the COVID ward at the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital.