TN govt unveils new projects for Madurai city

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu government on Friday inaugurated new projects, including government buildings, libraries, and public health laboratories, to give a fillip to the infrastructure of Madurai city.





Chief Minister M K Stalin, through a video conference facility from the Secretariat here, launched the projects at a cost of Rs 51.77 crore, laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 49.74 crore and also distributed financial assistance of Rs 219 crore, an official press release said here.





Some of the projects completed are a five-storeyed residential building on the campus of Government Medical College, Madurai, integrated buildings on the premises of Madurai District Collectorate.





For those projects which Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone are for setting up a city public health laboratory (CPHL), urban health and wellness centres.





He laid the foundation stone for library buildings and launched the renovation of the Arignar Anna Maligai marking the 50th anniversary of the Madurai Corporation office. The Chief Minister presented financial assistance of Rs 219 crore to 67,831 beneficiaries, the release said.



