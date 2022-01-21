High Court directs TN govt to come out with rules to restrict stray, pet menace

Chennai :

“Tamil Nadu shall become the first State in the country to frame rules which could be placed as the responsibility before the owners of the pet animals to prevent the menace caused to the society,” the bench observed.





The first bench passed the injunction on hearing the public interest litigation preferred by an NGO called People for Cattle in India.





The petitioner wanted a direction to the State to protect the stray dogs which were kept in captivity inside the IIT Madras campus.





Since the IIT-M stated that stray dogs inside the campus are attacking other animals, the bench asked the State government and the GCC to study the procedures followed in the foreign nations to prevent the pet and stray animals menace.





The petitioner stated that 46 dogs had died in the past six months and 14 are in the diseased state inside the IIT-M campus. The GCC informed the Madras HC that it has rescued about 14 dogs for treatment and they have been given to NGOs.





The bench has also advised the get instructions from the animal welfare NGOs to frame rules and posted the matter to February 9, 2022.