Northeast monsoon to be withdrawn on Jan 22: RMC

Chennai :

The Regional Meteorological Centre said that the Northeast monsoon is be withdrawn on Saturday over Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of coastal areas.





“Conditions are favorable for the secession of Northeast monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and adjoining areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka on January 22,” said Dr S Balachandran, deputy director-general of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai.





On October 25, 2021, the Southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire country and the Northeast monsoon arrived in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, south Karnataka, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. The State received extreme rainfall in 2021.





“During Northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as a whole recorded 714.3 mm rainfall against the normal value of 449.7 mm, which is 59 percent above normal, where Tamil Nadu recorded 711.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 448 mm and Puducherry received 1491.4 mm rainfall against normal rainfall of 882 mm, which is 69 percent above normal,” said the official.





The highest seasonal average district rainfall of 1360.4 mm was recorded in Chennai district and the lowest of 442 mm was recorded in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.





Meanwhile, for the next five days, dry weather to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours.





On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city has come down, and the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 30.2 degrees Celsius and 30.1 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 21 degrees Celsius and 20.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.