Semester exams to be held online from February 1 to 20: Minister Ponmudi

Chennai :

With third wave of Covid giving no respite, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to conduct semesters exams for State-run and other Colleges online from February 1 to 20. The exams were earlier planned to be held in December and was stalled due to rise in Covid cases.





Higher Education Minister Ponmudi announced that the postponed semester exams would be held from February 1 to 20 online.





The minister said, "Students of both government and private colleges will have their semester exams online from February 1 to 20. The final year students, however, will have to write exams offline for which the dates are yet to be finalised."





Calming the students, Ponmudi said the questions will only be from what was taught in colleges and said answer papers uploaded by students in rural areas will be considered for evaluation even if delayed.





Regarding the dates for the offline exam, the minister the exam will be held only when the Covid wave abates and the schedule would be published only after that.