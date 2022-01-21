Rs 2.87 crore cash, 6.637 kg gold, 13.85 kg silver found during raids at Anbalagan's premises

Police stand outside one of the properties belonging to the ex-minister.

Chennai :

DVAC sleuths on Thursday raided 58 premises across Tamil Nadu and Telangana linked to Anbalagan in connection with a Rs 11.32 crore disproportionate assets case registered against him and his family. Anbalagan is a sitting MLA from Palacode in Dharmapuri district.





Anbalagan is said to hold 50 percent shares in Bakkiyalakshmi theatres, SM Blue Metal company and he is also a shareholder in Sai Impex firm. His son Sasimohan owns a private firm, his another son Chandramohan owns a hospital and his wife Malliga owns Bakkiyalakshmi enterprises. Anbalagan also holds an educational trust.





Apart from these, his family is also into quarry and granite business. Anbalagan with his relatives own stone quarry in Dharmapuri, a granite factory in Chennai's Gopalapuram and in Telangana's Karim Nagar.





The DVAC FIR also cited his wife, Malligai, his two sons Sasi Mohan and Chandra Mohan as accused in the case. Chandra Mohan’s wife Vaishnavee is also cited as accused.