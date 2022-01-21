Second phase of Hogenakkal water scheme announced

Chennai :

“The first phase of the drinking water scheme serves water to two districts, three municipalities and 7,639 rural hamlets. A detailed project report to implement the second phase will be prepared and this time around, the quantity of drinking water supply will be increased,” said Stalin in a function held at the Secretariat.





He added that apart from the drinking water project, many new schemes will be implemented in Dharmapuri district - like a new road between Salem and Dharmapuri districts at the cost of Rs 250 crore and a flyover between Kottaiyur in Salem district and Ottanur in Dharmapuri district. Besides, a milk processing unit to satisfy the long-term demand of cattle farmers, a SIPCOT to provide employment to local youth and a state-of-art facilities building at the cost of Rs 40 crore in Dharmapuri district are also on the cards.





Earlier in the day, Stalin inaugurated 46 government buildings worth Rs 56.2 crore and laid foundation stone for 591 new buildings to be constructed at the cost of Rs 35.42 crore. Stalin also inaugurated projects worth Rs 23.81 crore in Palani Murugan temple such as purified drinking water scheme, ‘Annadhanam’ hall, lift and ‘Nadhamani’ hall.





Financial aid for Chess grandmaster:





The Chief Minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 8 lakh to young Chess grandmaster Bharath Subramanium, a class 9 student.