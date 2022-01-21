Wanted TN gangster held from Haryana

A special team of the Tamil Nadu police arrested Thyagu (33), history-sheeter from Haryana on Thursday.
Chennai: He is a native of Kancheepuram and was close to the late gangster Sridhar Dhanapal’s driver Dinesh. The police said so far 63 cases, including 11 murder and 15 attempt to murder charges, had been filed against Thyagu in Kancheepuram district alone. S Vellaidurai, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram, had formed a special team to nab him. The police had also blocked his passport to prevent his escaping overseas. The special team went to Haryana on the basis of specific intelligence. Reportedly, Thyagu was nabbed at gunpoint. He was being brought to Chennai after securing the requisite permission.
