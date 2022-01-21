DMK using raids to hide failures: AIADMK

Chennai :

AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem said that the state government has been conducting DVAC raids on Anbalagan to cover up its irregularities in distribution of Pongal gift hampers.





Speaking to reporters after a discussion with party functionaries on urban local body polls, the Opposition leader said that raids were carried out and false cases were foisted against the AIADMK functionaries to cover up its frauds.





AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said that the DMK was harsh against those who voice out against them. Those who comment against the government on social media were also not being spared and this has turned out to be a continuous process by the DMK targeting the sixth former minister of the AIADMK government.





Alleging irregularities to the tune of Rs 500 crore out of Rs 1,300 crore sanctioned for procurement of Pongal gift items, Palaniswami said that out of the total 21 items, only 15 or 16 items were given that too of poor quality groceries infested with pests.





“The government pocketed Rs 17 per sugarcane as only Rs 16 was given to farmers after fixing the price of cane at Rs 33. It had committed a scam for Rs 34 crore in purchase of sugarcane and Rs 60 crore in bags, which were worth just Rs 25 to Rs 30, but fixed at Rs 60,” he said.





Further, the AIADMK leader said, “a person who exposed the poor quality of items was booked. He committed suicide and his son has been mentally disturbed over the incident.”





Claiming that the state government has been showing tweaked COVID-19 figures, Palaniswami said, while the actual number of infections is between 40,000 to 50,000. “The DMK has failed to create awareness and control the spread of COVID,” he said.





Moreover, OPS and EPS in a joint statement said DVAC raids are regular event aimed to silence the AIADMK and divert the public issues raised by the party. So far the houses of six AIADMK functionaries, including SP Velumani, KC Veeramani, MR Vijabhasakar, C Vijaya Baskar and Anbhazhagan have been raided after the regime change and nothing had been seized till now, the statement added.