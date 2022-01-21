Partymen protest action against Anbalagan

Villupuram :

A five-member team led by DSP Jayakumar carried out the search at 6 am in the house of the AIADMK leader.





As the news of the raid spread, a large number of AIADMK functionaries and workers gathered in front of his house and raised slogans condemning the police. Police prevented them from barging into the house resulting in minor tension.





The police then held talks and persuaded the party men to stay calm. Meanwhile, former ministers KA Sengottaiyan, KC Karuppannan and KC Veeramani came to the spot accompanied by their supporters. They too raised slogans alleging that the DMK has been carrying out the raids out of political vendetta. The raids were carried out in 58 places. Raids were also carried out in the house of Pappireddipatti MLA A Govindasamy.