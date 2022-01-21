CDS Rawat’s panchaloha statue from TN to be placed in War Memorial

Thiruchirapalli :

“In order to honour CDS Gen Rawat and his service to the country, we have decided to make a 120-kg bust using panchaloha. The statue will be made at an estimated cost of Rs 7 lakh,” said S Babu of ex-servicemen association, which is executing the work along with the Shine Indian Soldiers Social Welfare Foundation.





The statue is being made at a studio on Nageswarankovil Street in Kumbakonam. “The initial work of making the statue with clay is almost over and the final works of covering it with panchaloha metal will commence soon,” said Balasubramaninan, another ex-serviceman and member of the statue committee. The finishing touches would be given by veteran stapathis from the region and they would also carry out corrections if needed, he added.





The committee said that the statue works would be completed by the second week of February. “After completion, we have decided to start a yatra from Chidambaram Natarajar Temple and cover eight states before reaching New Delhi. The yatra will instill patriotic spirit among youngsters,” said Babu.





After reaching New Delhi, the statue is scheduled to be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Gate and would be placed at the National War Memorial.