Panchayat Raj help sought for waste handling in Tirupattur

The complaint was that the garbage segregation building constructed at a cost of Rs 18.65 lakh under the Rural Development Department’s general funds in 2018-19 at Athanavur village was not used and that collected garbage was either buried in deep pits or scattered in lonely places. Asked about this, Collector Amar Kuswaha told DT Next “We took action as Yelagiri Hills is a tourist spot and hence it has to be clean and neat. We found that the issue arose due to there being only 4 staff for segregating garbage collected through a tractor.” Tirupattur district has only 208 village panchayats, but each village has numerous habitations which creates problems in garbage collection. “I have ordered the panchayat to hire two more hands for segregation from their general funds as hiring extra workers throughout the district will need a policy decision by the government,” he added.





Athanavur panchayat president Rajasri Ghirivellan when asked said, “Based on the Collector’s orders we have hired two additional workers and have started segregating garbage.”