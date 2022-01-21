List ways to block wrong content on YouTube: HC to DGP

Madurai :

The state government’s petition challenging the bail plea of YouTuber Sattai Durai Murugan came up for hearing before Justice B Pugazhendhi.





Earlier, the YouTuber was arrested and jailed on charges of passing derogatory comments against Chief Minister MK Stalin. During his imprisonment he moved a plea seeking bail confessing that he would not indulge in spreading such derogatory comments. Considering his prayer, the court granted him conditional bail. Meanwhile, the YouTuber breached his conditions and indulged in such acts again targeting the Chief Minister and a case was also filed against him.





The Judge after hearing the case questioned the profession of Sattai Durai Murugan and his source of income by publicizing his contents on YouTube.





The Judge further observed that acts of crime such as bank heist and methods of making country bombs and country guns were uploaded on YouTube in the form of video content. The Department of Police also filed cases against those making such intimidating weapons by watching YouTube.





The Judge wondered whether YouTube could also release such wrongful and misleading videos and asked why not enforce a ban on such YouTube videos. Through YouTube, good messages were also conveyed, but why not the governments act on it when it goes wrong. The Judge then questioned the police on actions taken to prevent those from posting such contents on social media. Citing these, the Judge directed the DGP of Cyber Crime Wing to furnish required details in a week and posted the case for further hearing.