Ready norms on protecting captive elephants, government told

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and PD Audikesavalu granted the injunction while hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to the captive elephants’ protection.





When the matter was taken up for hearing, the ACJ asked the government advocate whether the authorities have heard any experts or if there were any guidelines to manage captive elephants in a better manner.





Responding to the question, the government counsel said district-level committees have been formed to protect captive elephants. The Forest Department added that it has framed guidelines for ensuring the well-being of elephants.





Recording the submission, the bench asked the government to submit the proposed guidelines before the court, and also directed it to serve a copy of the proposed guidelines to the petitioners.





“The High Court, experts and petitioners will go through the proposed guidelines. If there is anything to be added or removed from the draft, it could be suggested after getting instructions from the stakeholders,” the bench added.





The matter then adjourned for four weeks.