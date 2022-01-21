All hail VOC Port for safe handling of long windmill blades

The VO Chidambaranar Port, Thoothukudi, handled wind blades of length 81.50 metres, the longest of its kind.

Madurai : The loading of the long wind blades (each weighing 25 tonnes) was carried out diligently using ship’s hydraulic cranes with utmost care to the safety of the cargo and workers. Shippers have expressed their appreciation for VOC Port’s capability and efficiency in handling such over dimensional cargo. The loaded ‘MV MYS Dezhneva,’ sailed to Port of Rostock, Germany, on Thursday.