Charred body of man found in dustbin near Periyakulam in Theni

A charred body of a man was found in a dustbin near Periyakulam in Theni district on Thursday.
Madurai: The victim has been identified as S Senthil (50) of Kamatchipuram village, a farmer, sources said. Periyakulam police removed the charred body from the dustbin at the village. There were cut injuries on his head and chest, sources said. Preliminary inquiries revealed that there’s a dispute growing in his family over sharing of property. Three family members of the victim are absconding. Hunt is on to nab them. Periyakulam police are yet to file a case, sources said.
