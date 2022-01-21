Class 6 boy injured in leopard attack in Valparai estate while playing

An 11-year-old boy was injured in a leopard attack in Valparai on Thursday evening.
Coimbatore: According to the Forest Department, Deepak, studying in Class 6 was playing in front of his house at Nallakathu Estate, when a leopard emerged from the bush and pounced on him. His parents, hailing from Jharkhand, had gone to work. Neighbours, who spotted the leopard attacking the boy, raised an alarm and the animal left the spot. The boy suffered injuries to his neck and shoulder and has been admitted to Valparai GH. Manampalli Forest Department has enhanced vigilance in the locality. Also, an initial compensation of Rs 10,000 was given to the family members of the boy.
