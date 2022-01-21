Amirthi zoo closed indefinitely as17 staff test positive for COVID

The mini zoological park located at Amirthi about 20 km from Vellore has been closed indefinitely with effect from Wednesday following 17 of the zoo staff testing positive for coronavirus, sources said.

Vellore : The zoo had provided facilities for hand washing for public visiting the facility in addition to turmeric powder also being liberally sprayed in the area. When zoo staff tested positive after a routine check, all the affected were isolated while similar home quarantine measures has also been suggested for their family members. However, officials worry about animals picking up the infection was allayed somewhat as all animals tested negative during a test a week ago.