Fri, Jan 21, 2022

Perambalur AIADMK functionary held for harassing woman running gas agency

Published: Jan 21,202201:22 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

An AIADMK functionary was held for attempting to sexually harass a woman in Perambalur on Thursday.

Representative image
Representative image
Vellore: Vinod (41), a resident of Poolambadi and the town AIADMK secretary was said to have been contacting a woman who has been running a gas agency in the locality. On Wednesday evening, while the woman was returning home, Vinod had reportedly waylaid her and attempted to sexually assault her. He reportedly threatened her of dire consequences. The frustrated woman lodged a complaint with police who registered a case and arrested him.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations