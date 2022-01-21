Tension at Tiruchy Corporation during auction of Chathiram bus stand shops

Tension prevailed for a while at Tiruchy Corporation premises on Thursday while the auction for shops in the Chathiram bus stand was on.

Thiruchirapalli : The auction commenced in the presence of Commissioner Muzipur Rahman. The vendors who were running their shops previously approached him to prioritise them. Meanwhile, a section of vendors argued with the Commissioner to defer the auction. However, another group asked the officials to go ahead. This resulted in a heated argument and a clash like situation leading to police intervention.