Fri, Jan 21, 2022

Tension at Tiruchy Corporation during auction of Chathiram bus stand shops

Published: Jan 21,202201:22 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Tension prevailed for a while at Tiruchy Corporation premises on Thursday while the auction for shops in the Chathiram bus stand was on.

Thiruchirapalli: The auction commenced in the presence of Commissioner Muzipur Rahman. The vendors who were running their shops previously approached him to prioritise them. Meanwhile, a section of vendors argued with the Commissioner to defer the auction. However, another group asked the officials to go ahead. This resulted in a heated argument and a clash like situation leading to police intervention.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations