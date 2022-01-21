Pudukkottai GH woman casual labourer found dead in pool of blood

A senior citizen woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the old GH premises in Pudukkottai on Thursday and the police have commenced an investigation.
Thiruchirapalli: Nagarathinam (65), a destitute widow from Kamarajapuram in Pudukkottai was working as casual labourer at the old GH for a long time and was reportedly staying at a room near the car park in the GH. On Thursday, when a sanitary staff came to call her for work, she was shocked to see Nagarathinam dead in a pool of blood. Soon she passed on the information to the police. Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban conducted an inquiry and registered a case.
