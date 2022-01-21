Stalin inaugurates control room at HR and CE office in Nungambakkam

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated a control room at the HR&CE office in Nungambakkam.
Chennai: The control room will help monitor the daily activities of all the temples through the CCTV cameras installed in the temples. Then, the Chief Minister held a meeting with HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu and officials of the department in which discussions were made on improving the facilities for devotees and to improve the maintenance of temples. Discussions centered on improving technological facilities to improve the financial management of the temples. The CM also directed the officials to improve virtual services for temple facilities and so on.
