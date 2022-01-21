TN govt’s inclusive education scheme to be enhanced further

Chennai :

Stating that about 1.5 lakh identified students from elementary to higher secondary level in government and government-aided schools across the State will benefit from the initiative, the official added that on the enhancement of the inclusive education scheme, more medical camps will be organised while the latest technology-based assistive devices and mobility aids would be distributed among the students.





“In addition, an online tracking/monitoring system will also be introduced through Education Management Information System (EMIS) to ensure that benefit reaches them effectively,” he added.





Stating that the government would be spending about Rs 53 crore for the scheme this year, the official said the scheme also envisages early identification of differently-abled children to provide early intervention and to develop a standard operating protocol for them till 18 years of age.





As the scheme would ensure barrier-free access in schools for the children, it will also provide teaching-learning materials, guidance and counselling services besides therapeutic services. Similarly, more teachers would be engaged to facilitate, involve and ensure learning for those children in the classroom.





The official also said in addition to the teachers, the scheme will also support the children through special educators. “A special orientation module will be prepared for use by schools to raise awareness among the children about the COVID-19 pandemic situation,” he added.





He said the inclusive education scheme will also further improve the infrastructure of the classrooms, including seating arrangements so that the children with physical difficulties will be benefited. “The scheme will also ensure to take special attention for the children to receive all the classroom materials including textbooks and uniforms,” he added.