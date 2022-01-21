OPS seeks incentive pay for doctors on Covid duty

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader demanded better accommodation facilities for medical officers on COVID duty and urged the State administrators to address the grievances of government doctors.





Pointing out the significant role played by doctors during the second corona wave, OPS said the previous government took adequate care of the medical staff who were posted on COVID-19 duty. Subsequently, the government announced incentives to doctors.





“We should not forget that the doctors took responsibility, risking their lives. To encourage them, a one-time incentive of Rs 15,000 was announced. It is reported that some were paid Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 and are yet to get arrears. Some of them are not even considered citing audit objections. The doctors appointed in Amma mini-clinics and later by the government medical college are also affected stating that the government order in this lacks clarity.





There are also reports that the COVID positive doctors are not provided accommodation by the State. Chief Minister MK Stalin should intervene and ensure that the two months’ incentives are paid to all the eligible doctors, OPS added.