Claims of double vaccinated developing AIDS false: Expert

Vellore :

This follows a news item doing the rounds that those between 40 and 70 years had lost their body’s natural immunity due to taking both vaccines for COVID-19 leaving them vulnerable to various infections. Said to have been published in the journal ‘Public health, England’, the video went on to state that the doubly vaccinated were losing their natural body immunity at the rate of 5 per cent per week and that soon it would affect all.





Explaining, Dr Jacob John said while those who suffered from polio, measles and smallpox were provided life-long immunity after vaccination, “there were also viruses like the rotavirus, respiratory viruses and influenza which continued to infect people who were fully vaccinated or had one vaccine dose, with breakthrough infections.” “But the COVID-19 virus is something which does not behave like other viruses due to unknown reasons and only now is doctors and researchers slowly coming to understand it,” he added.





Elaborating, he said: “The US, the UK and Israel had all categorically stated that COVID-related deaths were either due to the affected having taken no vaccine or only one of the two doses.” Also, vaccine-induced immunity starts waning after some time and that is why booster doses have been suggested, and hence it was unfair to blame the vaccines, he added.





Corporation Health official Dr Manivannan, when asked, said no cases of the double vaccinated losing immunity had been reported to date.