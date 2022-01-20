India’s first Hogwarts-themed Metaverse wedding in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

At a time when people are finding it difficult to arrange weddings amid lockdown restrictions in Tamil Nadu, a couple has set new standards and announced India's first Metaverse marriage using Polygon blockchain technology.





Dinesh Kshatriyan an engineer, currently working as a Project Associate in IIT Madras, on Thursday took to Twitter to share a short video to show his upcoming wedding plans. He tweeted, "I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup."





Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy will tie the knot on the first Sunday of February in Tamil Nadu's Sivalingapuram village but their reception will be hosted digitally. They have plans to make their wedding through digital medium and the couple will host their Hogwarts-themed reception in a virtual reception venue.





To turn their concept into reality, Dinesh approached Vignesh Selvaraj of TardiVerse - new gen mixed reality-based Metaverse powered by Blockchain tech.





Guests can transfer gift vouchers or Google Pay, and we are also accepting cryptos as a gift, Dinesh added.





What's metaverse?





The concept of alternative or virtual realities has been around for a while. In a sense, the Metaverse enables us to embed computing into the real world and to embed the real world into computing, bringing real presence to any digital space. We're moving from a mobile and cloud era to an era of ubiquitous computing and ambient intelligence, an era that will experience more digitisation over the next 10 years than the last 40.