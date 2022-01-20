Class 12 girl kills self in Thanjavur, parents allege forced conversion

Chennai :

A Class 12 girl from Thanjavur consumed pesticide after her hostel warden had reportedly tortured her to clean the rooms. The girl died on Wednesday late evening and her parents petitioned the Superintendent of Police on Thursday alleging that she took the extreme step after she was allegedly forced by the school authorities to converting to Christianity.





According to sources, the girl from Ariyalur who was pursuing her studies at a government aided Higher Secondary School at Michaelpatti near Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur was staying at school hostel. On January 9, she was found vomiting continuously and was rushed to a private clinic near the school, where her condition deteriorated. Hostel warden, Sahaya Mary, passed on the information to her parents.





Since condition did not improve, she was taken to Thanjavur Medical College hospital on January 15 where she informed the police that she consumed pesticide unable to bear the torture by the warden who reportedly forced her to clean the rooms.









Parents submit a petition to SoP





Based on her version, the Tirukattupalli police registered a case against the warden Sahaya Mary under IPC Sections 305 (abettment of suicide of child), 511 (attempting to commit offence), and 75 and 82 (1) of Juvenile Justice Act and on January 18 she was arrested and remanded under judicial custody.





On January 19 evening, the girl died despite treatment at Thanjavur medical college hospital and the case was altered into IPC Section 302 (murder).





Meanwhile on Thursday, the BJP members led by the State Vice President Karuppu Muruganandham along with the girl’s parents gathered in front of the medical college and staged a protest alleging that the girl killed herself after the school authorities tried to force her to convert to Christianity. Police held talks with agitating members. Suddenly, the protesting members blocked the vehicle movement and so the police arrested them.





Later, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the SP Ravali Priya demanding action against the school management for forcing the girl.