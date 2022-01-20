Covid vaccination did not cause miscarriage in Thoothukudi woman: Report

Madurai :

A man Chairman Pandyan had recently posted on social media that a pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage after she was vaccinated against Covid at a primary health centre in Kailasapuram village, Ottapidaram taluk in Thoothukudi district.





The 23-year-old woman from Chokkanathapuram intimated her first pregnancy to a village health nurse on November 24, 2021. When she went to the PHC on January 5 for a health check-up, a medical officer advised her to take a scan during the third month of her pregnancy. Subsequently, she got the second dose at Maniyachi primary health centre.





"Later, when she took a scan on January 8 as per the advice, the report showed that the foetus in the womb of the 13-week pregnant woman was not healthy and there was no heartbeat. As the patient required efficient and safe medical care, she was taken by an emergency ambulance to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital. On January 13, when doctors advised she could not safely carry to term, they aborted her pregnancy. Moreover, the patient is carefully being observed in the hospital," sources said.