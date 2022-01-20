Summon Lankan High Commissioner and condemn attack on Indian fishermen: PMK to Centre

Chennai :

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Founder S.Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Centre to summon the Sri Lankan High Commissionner to India and condemn the murderous attack on Indian fishermen by their Navy.





According to Ramadoss, the Lankan Navy had deliberately hit the fishing boat of Indian fishermen near Katchatheevu recently and broken the boat.

Seven fishermen in the boat fell into the sea and were rescued by other Indian fishermen.

The smashing of the Indian fishermen boat by the Lankan Navy is inhuman and should be condemned.

Ramadoss said the Ministry of External Affairs should summon the Lankan High Commissioner to India to condemn the attack on the fishermen and urge him to release the Indian fishermen in the island nation's jail.

Katchatheevu island is located in the narrow sea dividing the two countries. The sea near the islet is rich in marine life.

The island was handed over to Sri Lanka by India several years ago.