Urban local body polls: Kamal Haasan releases MNM's second list of candidates

Chennai :

A week after announcing the first list of candidates for Urban Local Body elections, Kamal Haasan, leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) released the second list of candidates on Thursday.





The second list includes candidates for some of the wards in Chennai Corporation, Madurai Corporation, Avadi Corporation and Bodi municipality. In total, 51 candidates have been included in the list.





The actor-politician released first list of candidates, which included candidates for Coimbatore Corporation last week.





"In the concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, we (MNM) have garnered significant number of votes in urban areas," he had expressed.





He oozed optimism that the upcoming Urban Local Body election would be a turning point for the party. "Announced candidates should work hard keeping only the victory in mind. They should take our policies, plans and symbol to the masses. Local bodies, which will be administered by the MNM members will become example to the entire country," he said while releasing the first list.