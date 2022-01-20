Thu, Jan 20, 2022

Lorry rams into Periyar statue in Vellore, DMK members stage protest

Published: Jan 20,202201:10 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The lorry, on its way to Pune, while taking reverse had hit onto the Periyar statue.

The damaged Periyar statue. Image Courtesy: Daily Thanthi
The damaged Periyar statue. Image Courtesy: Daily Thanthi
Chennai:
A 40-Year-old statue of Periyar was crashed on by a lorry totally damaging the statue beyond repair. Lorry driver Machindra was arrested by the Vellore police.

The driver had reportedly changed his lorry tyres at a workshop in Puducherry's Nettapakkam and by mistake entered Kamarajar Salai en route to Pune. While he took reverse, he dashed into the statue as the road was narrow.

The DMK member who saw the statue in shambles started protesting on the spot before the driver was arrested.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations