Lorry rams into Periyar statue in Vellore, DMK members stage protest

Chennai :

A 40-Year-old statue of Periyar was crashed on by a lorry totally damaging the statue beyond repair. Lorry driver Machindra was arrested by the Vellore police.





The driver had reportedly changed his lorry tyres at a workshop in Puducherry's Nettapakkam and by mistake entered Kamarajar Salai en route to Pune. While he took reverse, he dashed into the statue as the road was narrow.





The DMK member who saw the statue in shambles started protesting on the spot before the driver was arrested.