Tamil Nadu govt to carry out excavation in seven places this year: Stalin

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that the Tamil Nadu government will carry out excavations in seven places across the State this year.





The seven places include Keeladi, Sivakalai (In Thoothukudi district), Gangaikonda Cholapuram (Ariyalur district), Mayiladumparai (In Krishnagiri district), Vembakottai (in Virudhunagar district), Thulukkarpatti (Tirunelveli dt) and Perumbalai (Dharmapuri district).





Eighth phase of excavation will be carried out in Keeladi, and third phase in Sivakalai. Gangaikonda Cholapuram and Mayiladumparai will be up for 2nd phase and in Vembakottai, Thulukkarpatti and Perumbalai first phase will be carried out. Apart from these seven places, research will also be carried out in esturine areas of Tamirabarani river in association with eminent institutes.





The excavation works will commence from first week of February and will go on till September for which the State government has allotted Rs 5 crore.