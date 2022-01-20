600 camps all set to administer precautionary doses in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Weekly camp for precautionary doses has commenced on Thursday and 20.83 lakh people have been identified eligible to receive the dose.





Apart from frontline workers (FLWs) and sanitation workers, people over 60 years, with co-morbidities and especially who have completed their second dose 39 weeks ago are eligible for the precautionary dose.





Of the 600 camps, 160 are in Chennai. On January 10, Chief Minister Stalin had inaugurated the precautionary dose drive. The State aims to administer precautionary doses to 10 lakh people by January 31.