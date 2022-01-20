Medical counselling: State PG merit list released

Chennai :

“The ranking list for PG degree and diploma courses for 2021 – 2022 for government medical colleges and self-financing medical colleges has been released. In total, 2,216 seats are available for MD/MS, of which all India quota has 1,053 seats and in Tamil Nadu there are 1,163 seats. Under the all India quota, first phase counselling is to begin on January 23, and the registration and choice locking for 1,163 seats to start from January 20,” said Subramanian.





A total of 16,693 seats are available for paramedical courses – nursing, physiotherapy, optometry, imaging, and radiotherapy under both government and self-financing quotas.





“Overall, 6,999 seats are available for MBBS (government quota – 4,349, and self–financing 2,650); the rank list will be released on January 24. The counselling for bachelor’s degrees will be conducted phase-wise, for students under special categories including differently-abled and army quota, will start on January 27. The next two days January 28 and 29 will see counselling for 7.5 per cent reservation for 436 seats,” said the Minister. Regular counseling for other students for both MBBS and BDS will start on January 30 phase-wise for government and self–financing quota and will be online. Results for the 15 per cent under central government quota will be out on January 29.





PG seats in CMC Vellore must





In a significant order, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that PG medical seats in Christian Medical College, Vellore, for academic session 2022-2023 would be filled from the minority merit list prepared by the Tamil Nadu government.