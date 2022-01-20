TNSEC gears up for urban civic body polls

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Wednesday conducted an all party-meeting to discuss poll arrangements in urban areas, where polls are due for 21 municipal corporations and 138 municipalities.

Chennai : Election officials also demanded the cooperation of political parties for the smooth execution of the exercise and poll timings were also discussed. COVID protocols and arrangements to be undertaken at polling stations were discussed at the meeting which was attended by representatives of all recognised political parties. Whether polls are to be conducted in a single phase or should be multi-phased was also discussed, an official from the meeting said