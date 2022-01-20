1 kg gold seized from 2 in Tiruchy airport

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized gold weighing more than one kg worth Rs 51.82 lakh in two cases and foreign currencies valued at Rs 7.37 lakh at the international airport here on Wednesday.

Thiruchirapalli : A press release said acting on a tip-off the officials intercepted a passenger, who arrived from Sharjah. On examination, he was found carrying 3 packets of gold, in paste form concealed in his rectum. On extraction, a gold ingot of 24 karat purity weighing 745 gms valued at Rs 36.49 lakh was recovered. Another man from Dubai was found with 66 gold pieces concealed in electronic goods.