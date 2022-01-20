Thu, Jan 20, 2022

Tiruchy PWD engineer house burgled

Published: Jan 20,202208:31 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Miscreants stole 39 sovereign jewels, 2.5 kg silver articles and cash of Rs 20,000 from the house of a PWD engineer at Karumandapam in Tiruchy on Wednesday.

Representative image
Representative image
Thiruchirapalli: Durairaj (40), Assistant Executive Engineer in Manapparai PWD office had gone to his native place in Perambalur for Pongal celebrations. On Wednesday, when he returned home, he was shocked to see the back door of his house broken. He found 39 sovereign jewels, 2.5 kg silver articles and cash of Rs 20,000 missing. Soon he complained to Cantonment police who conducted a probe.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations