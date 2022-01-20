Tiruchy PWD engineer house burgled

Miscreants stole 39 sovereign jewels, 2.5 kg silver articles and cash of Rs 20,000 from the house of a PWD engineer at Karumandapam in Tiruchy on Wednesday.
Thiruchirapalli: Durairaj (40), Assistant Executive Engineer in Manapparai PWD office had gone to his native place in Perambalur for Pongal celebrations. On Wednesday, when he returned home, he was shocked to see the back door of his house broken. He found 39 sovereign jewels, 2.5 kg silver articles and cash of Rs 20,000 missing. Soon he complained to Cantonment police who conducted a probe.
