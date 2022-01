The members of Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, who took out a protest march from Tiruvarur to Mekedatu opposing Karnataka’s moves to construct a dam across the Cauvery, were stopped by police on the interstate border in Krishnagiri district on Wednesday resulting in a minor scuffle.

Thiruvarur : PR Pandian, who led the rally, urged the state to build a dam at Rasimanal area.