Thu, Jan 20, 2022

Nine country bombs seized, 3 arrested

Published: Jan 20,2022

Nine country bombs were seized from a place near Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district and three persons were arrested on Tuesday evening.

File photo
Virudhunagar: Those arrested have been identified as Pushparaj, Ramkumar and Chinnasamy of Christian Pettai, sources said. Forest Department personnel while engaged in patrolling spotted three men at Archunapuram Periyaodai. Besides, a bag was also found abandoned nearby them, sources said. Watrap police on learning about it inspected the spot and found country bombs in the bag. Police seized the bombs.

