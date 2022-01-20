Nine country bombs seized, 3 arrested

Nine country bombs were seized from a place near Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district and three persons were arrested on Tuesday evening.
Virudhunagar: Those arrested have been identified as Pushparaj, Ramkumar and Chinnasamy of Christian Pettai, sources said. Forest Department personnel while engaged in patrolling spotted three men at Archunapuram Periyaodai. Besides, a bag was also found abandoned nearby them, sources said. Watrap police on learning about it inspected the spot and found country bombs in the bag. Police seized the bombs.
