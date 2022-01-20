Headmistress of a Government High School held on caste abuse charge in Tirupur

A headmistress of a Government High School in Tirupur has been arrested on Wednesday for abusing students on caste terms and for forcing them to clean toilets.

Tiruppur : The headmistress of Iduvai Government High School was already placed under suspension by Tirupur district Chief Education Officer (CEO) R Ramesh. Meanwhile, she moved the Madras High court seeking anticipatory bail. However, her bail plea was rejected. Mangalam police arrested her under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.