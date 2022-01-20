Two women killed in cow shed collapse

Three women were crushed to death after a cow shed collapsed in Perambalur on Wednesday. Vaithilingam (55) from Kamban Nagar had constructed a cow shed with hollow blocks.

Thiruchirapalli : On Wednesday evening, Vaithilingam’s wife Ramayee (44), her mother Poovayee (70) and her co-sister Karpagam (55) were sitting next to it and were chatting. Suddenly a portion of the shed collapsed and fell onto the women. Ramayee died on the way to hospital while Karpagam and Poovayee died on reaching the hospital.