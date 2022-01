A court in Udhagamandalam on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Kodanad case accused C Dhanapal and R Ramesh by two more weeks.

Udhagamandalam : Ramesh is a close relative of C Dhanapal, the brother of one of the prime accused C Kanagaraj, an ex-driver of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. He died mysteriously in a road mishap in Attur within a few days after the sensational heist cum murder in the sprawling Kodanad estate bungalow.