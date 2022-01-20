DVAC raids over 55 locations linked to ex-minister KP Anbalagan

Chennai :

DVAC raid over has been going on at 55 premises across Tamil Nadu linked to former minister for higher education, KP Anbalagan, in connection with Rs 11.32 crore disproportionate asset case.





Anbalagan is sitting MLA from Palacode in Dharmapuri district.





The DVAC FIR has cited his wife, Malligai, his two sons, Sasi Mohan and Chandra Mohan, as accused in the case. Chandra Mohan's wife Vaishnavee is also cited as accused in the DA case.





Anbalagan, has held the post of Minister for Higher Education Department, Government of Tamil Nadu from 23 May 2016 to 6 May 2021. In addition to that, he was holding the post of Minister for Agriculture, Government of Tamil Nadu from 1 November, 2020 to 6, May 2021. He was elected as Member of Legislative Assembly from Palacode Constituency for five times consecutively - , from 2001 to till date. He held the charge of Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development Department and Minister for Information of the State between 2001 and 2006.





Anbalagan, during the period from 27.04.2016 to 15.03.2021 and his tenure as Minister for Higher Education Department, has acquired and was in possession of immovable and movable assets in his name and in the names of his family members, relatives and others which are disproportionate to his known sources of income and thereby intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period of his office, DVAC FIR said.