Rwanda national held with 2.5 kg ganja

A 33-year-old Rwanda national was arrested by police on Wednesday with 2.5 kg ganja in Coimbatore. Police said the accused identified as Steppins was staying illegally despite the expiry of his visa in July last year.

Representative image Coimbatore : Acting on a tip, the Saravanampatty police picked up the foreign national and found him in possession of the contraband. He had joined a college to study MCA a few years ago. He operated through his contacts in WhatsApp and social media. Police probe revealed that he had pledged his passport to a person in Delhi. Inquiries are on. Related Tags : Rwanda national | ganja