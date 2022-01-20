Five booked for violating Jallikattu norms

Police on Wednesday registered a case against 5 persons, including a panchayat president for violating norms in organising Jallaikattu in Navalur Kuttapattu on Tuesday in which a spectator was gored to death.

File photo Thiruchirapalli : It was alleged that there was poor arrangement for the event in which more than the actual permitted bulls took part. Subsequently, on Wednesday, police registered a case against Navalur Kuttapattu Panchayat president George Fernandez, the village heads Rajadurai, Deveraj, Union Councillor Shanmugam and David Rajadurai.