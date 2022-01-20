Ferry services resume in Kanniyakumari

Kanniyakumari :

The service was suspended on January 7 based on instructions from the District Administration as part of COVID control measures.





However, ferry operators felt that the turnout of tourists is not much on expected lines. Only about 2,300 tickets were sold to the passengers, who availed the service made operational from 8 am to 4 pm, on Wednesday. It requires a minimum of 3,500 tickets to be sold on a daily voyage to achieve break even cost.





Three ferry boats sail from shore to take passengers to Vivekanandar Rock and Tiruvalluvar statue, popular tourism attractions.