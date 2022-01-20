Expose mayors, councillors to best practices: Experts

Chennai :

Regular official visits for councillors to witness the best practice and models followed in Europe and other Asian countries are also suggested.





“With Chennai and other metro cities witnessing climate changes, flash floods and pandemic there is a need for some refreshment programme for councillors,” feld R Ilango, an expert in sustainable development who had trained panchayat board members on self-sustaining villages.





“Successful village, sustainable development models, analytical skills and global exposure are some subjects that will add to the leadership skills of representatives,” said Ilango who established the Kuthambakkam model village. It has to be like a coffee session with mayors and municipal heads where domain experts should regularly interact with them something similar to the Local Government Association model practiced in London, added Ilango.





There is a need for the representatives to periodically upgrade themselves with current affairs, judgments, amendments in municipal and town planning legislations and the public health said former Chennai Corporation councillor Santhana Krishnan. “Amma (Jayalalithaa) devised paasarais to train young men and women in the party,” he recalled.





Councillors should be identified and periodically sent to Singapore, Germany and UK, to study governance, opined activist Arani Srinivasan.