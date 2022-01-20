Two wild jumbos kill cow tied in shed at a village in Erode

Erode :

According to the Forest Department, the wild elephants strayed into Mallankuzhi village in Thalavadi and damaged the compound walls of the cattle shed owned by a farmer identified as Puttuchitta, 60.





An elephant then gored one among the six cows tied in the shed. On hearing the loud noise, the farmer came out of the house and was shocked to find a pair of elephants raiding the shed.





Soon, other villagers gathered and managed to drive away the elephants by firing crackers. Villagers claimed that the elephants, which were so far only raiding the crops, had now attacked a cow and destroyed their only source of livelihood. They blamed the Forest Department for failing to prevent the intrusion of elephants and sought compensation for the loss of cow. Just a few days ago, a farmer who was guarding his farm at night was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Hassanur village in Thalavadi.





Meanwhile, in Krishnagiri, the Forest Department has been searching for a calf elephant, which was injured after it got trapped in a fence abutting the forest area, to provide treatment. It was part of a six member herd camping in Jawalagiri forest area. Drones have been deployed to spot the injured elephant in the forest cover. An expert veterinarian has been accompanying the forest department staff to treat the animal.