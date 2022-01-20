Man, ST school head, warden held for death of Class 11 girl

Chennai :

A 16-year-old girl of Tiruvannamalai town residing at the ST residential school near Mahabalipuram developed stomach pain on December 24 following which her parents were asked to take her home. After she reached home, she consumed rat poison and was rushed to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital where doctors revealed that she was 6 months pregnant.





The parents complained to All Women Police and the girl wrote the name of one Hariprasad (31) of Kallakurichi as being responsible for her pregnancy and became unconscious. She succumbed on Tuesday following which police arrested Hariprasad living and working as a daily wager in Tiruvannamalai.





They also arrested Kumaragurubaran (50) head of the residential school and Shenbagavalli (37) the warden for failing to inform either the police or child welfare committee officials despite knowing about the sordid episode.